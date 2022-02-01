VITE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.87 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. VITE has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00049268 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,032,219,940 coins and its circulating supply is 499,648,829 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

