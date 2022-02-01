VITE (VITE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.74 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, VITE has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. VITE has a market cap of $25.88 million and $2.74 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,032,215,971 coins and its circulating supply is 499,644,861 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

