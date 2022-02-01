Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.08) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.15) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167.67 ($2.25).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 128.44 ($1.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -260.04. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.