Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Gap Up to $4.92

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.24. Volta Inc – Class A shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 11,195 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

