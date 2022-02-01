W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1,556.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW opened at $495.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

