Wabash National (WNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WNC opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $322,487. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

