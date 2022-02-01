Warburg Research Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €81.00 Price Target

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €81.00 ($91.01) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

ETR:STM opened at €59.30 ($66.63) on Tuesday. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €56.95 ($63.99) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($81.52). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.