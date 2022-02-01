Warner Music Group (WMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of WMG opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Warner Music Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Warner Music Group worth $42,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.