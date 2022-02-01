Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,980 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Agilysys worth $21,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Agilysys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.45. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGYS. Maxim Group cut their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.