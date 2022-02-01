Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $14.29 Million Stock Holdings in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 121.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786,148 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 4.09% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $14,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 39.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 348,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

SBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

