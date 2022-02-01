Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $24.39 Million Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 5.30% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $24,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $527.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

