Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,510 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 7.10% of BrainsWay worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrainsWay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in BrainsWay by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 million, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

