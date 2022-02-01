Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,630 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.25% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFB shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

