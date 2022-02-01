Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 45,432 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,432 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.84% of PetIQ worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PETQ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman acquired 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

