Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,778 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,217,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,506 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after acquiring an additional 433,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 721,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $27.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.54.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

