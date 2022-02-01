Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waters were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,050,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,655,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,030,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $320.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

