Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Weber stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 16,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,707. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88. Weber has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

