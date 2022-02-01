WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,095,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

