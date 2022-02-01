Weiss Asset Management LP Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.28% of Dune Acquisition worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 2.1% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 531,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 463,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dune Acquisition by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 198,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Dune Acquisition by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 237,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DUNE opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

