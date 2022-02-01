Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $3.50 Million in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 349,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.62% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 250.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares during the period. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SEAH stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

About Sports Entertainment Acquisition

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

