Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 1st

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 63.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.16.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.