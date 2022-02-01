Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.83. Welltower has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.