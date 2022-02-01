Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $75.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.76.

Shares of WDC opened at $51.74 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

