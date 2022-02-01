Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce $4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.90 and the lowest is $4.19. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 431%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $15.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $15.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.06 to $17.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $109.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 15.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 21.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,168,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.