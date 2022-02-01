Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Down 31.5% in January

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $240,619.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 over the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $101.69. The stock had a trading volume of 536,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,746. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

