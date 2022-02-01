WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $499.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report $499.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.66 million. WEX posted sales of $398.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.54.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.98. The company had a trading volume of 386,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,569. WEX has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

