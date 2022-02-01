WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Position Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,133,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 15.0% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEX by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,848,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 13.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.54.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $160.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.04. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.