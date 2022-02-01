Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.23.

WHR stock opened at $210.19 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.49 and a 200 day moving average of $219.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

