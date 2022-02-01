William Blair Comments on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

AJG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.48.

AJG stock opened at $157.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.13 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

