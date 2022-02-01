Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,363 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 2.3% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,459,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,879,000 after purchasing an additional 717,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 63.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,018,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,400,000 after acquiring an additional 58,734 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.84.

In related news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $2.78 on Tuesday, hitting $231.56. 51,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.02. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $197.63 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

