Win Robbins Buys 10,000 Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Win Robbins acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £63,700 ($85,641.30).

Shares of POLR stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 634 ($8.52). 521,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,672. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 746.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 814.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £635.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 610 ($8.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 951 ($12.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

POLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.98) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.98) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Polar Capital Company Profile

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.