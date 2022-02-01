WINk (WIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00606880 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

