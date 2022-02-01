WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Shares Up 1.2%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.80. 85,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 30,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

