WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

WisdomTree Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $814.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 184.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 74,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

