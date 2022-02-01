Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 30,369 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Cartesian Growth worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLBL. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $484,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $2,514,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $1,297,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.00.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

