Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 73,694 Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHI. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 313.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 334,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 253,362 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 60,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the period.

MHI stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

