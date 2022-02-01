Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Athlon Acquisition worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 527,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 260,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWET opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

