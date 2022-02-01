Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) by 133.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,756,000 after buying an additional 71,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CHN opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The China Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.8803 dividend. This is a boost from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

