Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Edify Acquisition worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,309,000. Crestline Management LP raised its position in Edify Acquisition by 6.4% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,668,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:EAC opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.