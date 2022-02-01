Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.
NASDAQ WWD opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63. Woodward has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.
In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.