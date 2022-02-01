Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63. Woodward has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

