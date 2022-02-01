World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Down 4.8%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $180.00 and last traded at $180.00. 378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.65.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

