World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $70.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

