Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 294,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 226.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of WWLNF stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. Worldline has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $96.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

