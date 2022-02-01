Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Position Lessened by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $91.09. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.