Xilinx, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will earn $4.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $193.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $207,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,658 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 36.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.