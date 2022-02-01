Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Update

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 400,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27. Xilio Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 13,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $129,465.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

