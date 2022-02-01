Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOS shares. Wedbush started coverage on XOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

XOS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 29,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,369. XOS has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XOS will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 35,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $141,173.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 185,560 shares of company stock worth $738,173 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

