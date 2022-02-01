Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Yellow from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Yellow has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yellow will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yellow by 2,573.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 697,434 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yellow by 3,374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

