Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Yellow Road has a market cap of $504,809.04 and $2,794.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.83 or 0.07147697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.49 or 0.99710515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

