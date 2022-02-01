Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) shares rose 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.53. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43.

About Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY)

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation and Other Businesses. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

